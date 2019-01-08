All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

721 N Sheffield Ave

721 North Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

721 North Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Westside 3 Bedroom Single Family Near Belmont and Michigan - This Large 3BEDROOM Single Family home is a must see.
The partially finished basement offers extra storage space and the washer/dryer hookups. The property is near the Indianapolis Zoo, Speedway Racetrack and Downtown Indianapolis.

Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical. NO PETS ACCEPTED!!

$100 Key Deposit and $650 Deposit REQUIRED!!!

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL WESTSIDE HOME STARTING NEXT MONDAY!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5440109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 N Sheffield Ave have any available units?
721 N Sheffield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 721 N Sheffield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
721 N Sheffield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 N Sheffield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 721 N Sheffield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 721 N Sheffield Ave offer parking?
No, 721 N Sheffield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 721 N Sheffield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 N Sheffield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 N Sheffield Ave have a pool?
No, 721 N Sheffield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 721 N Sheffield Ave have accessible units?
No, 721 N Sheffield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 721 N Sheffield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 N Sheffield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 N Sheffield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 N Sheffield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

