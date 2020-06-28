719 North Concord Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 fire pit parking

Come home to this freshly updated west side gem! 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with updated flooring on main level. Fresh paint inside and out, top to bottom. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Property has fenced in backyard with fire pit and off street parking. Storage is plentiful too! Close to IUPUI, VA, Eskenazi, Riley campuses.



Application fee of $30. No past evictions or felonies. No accounts in collections in the past 2 years. Owner is NOT set-up to accept Section 8. Small pets under 30 pounds will be considered with separate deposit. Tenants responsible for utilities.



Please contact Paul at redhawkrealestate@outlook.com or apply at Centralindianarentals.com.