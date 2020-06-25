All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 716 North East Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
716 North East Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

716 North East Street

716 North East Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

716 North East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The best location in downtown Indy! Only 1 block from Mass Ave. Steps from the Cultural Trail and walkable to hundreds of restaurants and bars! This beautiful end unit townhome features lots of light and an open concept living area with a designers touch. The kitchen includes 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances. The master suite has a spacious 2 person shower and a custom closet.  Both the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms feature their own private full baths. Beautiful hardwood floors are featured in the living area and kitchen. There are two balconies located on the main level and off of the master suite. Large 2-car attached garage! Great for roommates. The rent will be reduced to $3,100 for lease terms of 24 months or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 North East Street have any available units?
716 North East Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 North East Street have?
Some of 716 North East Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 North East Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 North East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 North East Street pet-friendly?
No, 716 North East Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 716 North East Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 North East Street offers parking.
Does 716 North East Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 North East Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 North East Street have a pool?
No, 716 North East Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 North East Street have accessible units?
No, 716 North East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 North East Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 North East Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College