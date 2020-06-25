716 North East Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The best location in downtown Indy! Only 1 block from Mass Ave. Steps from the Cultural Trail and walkable to hundreds of restaurants and bars! This beautiful end unit townhome features lots of light and an open concept living area with a designers touch. The kitchen includes 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances. The master suite has a spacious 2 person shower and a custom closet. Both the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms feature their own private full baths. Beautiful hardwood floors are featured in the living area and kitchen. There are two balconies located on the main level and off of the master suite. Large 2-car attached garage! Great for roommates. The rent will be reduced to $3,100 for lease terms of 24 months or longer.