Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:02 AM

7144 Sandalwood Drive

7144 Sandalwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7144 Sandalwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Glenn's Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136631

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive one months rent free on your 3rd month of the lease! The holidays are expensive but we've got you covered!
Newly renovated home in Perry Township! Freshly painted walls, new flooring sitting on over a half-acre lot. In close proximity to Southport Rd/I-37 for a quick commute. This beautiful home is truly a must see! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Freshly Painted,Garage,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7144 Sandalwood Drive have any available units?
7144 Sandalwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7144 Sandalwood Drive have?
Some of 7144 Sandalwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7144 Sandalwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7144 Sandalwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7144 Sandalwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7144 Sandalwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7144 Sandalwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7144 Sandalwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7144 Sandalwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7144 Sandalwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7144 Sandalwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7144 Sandalwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7144 Sandalwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7144 Sandalwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7144 Sandalwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7144 Sandalwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

