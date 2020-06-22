7144 Sandalwood Drive

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive one months rent free on your 3rd month of the lease! The holidays are expensive but we've got you covered!

Newly renovated home in Perry Township! Freshly painted walls, new flooring sitting on over a half-acre lot. In close proximity to Southport Rd/I-37 for a quick commute. This beautiful home is truly a must see! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

