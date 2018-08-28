All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 714 North Tremont St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
714 North Tremont St
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:28 PM

714 North Tremont St

714 North Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

714 North Tremont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Indy Brick 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/ new flooring, paint, and many other quality updates! Near White River! - Updated Brick 3 Bed, 2 Bath w/ large front porch and 9' ceilings. Home features New Carpet, Paint and Bathroom Updates. The formal dining room has recessed lighting and beautiful french door. Less than 1/2 block from Large City Block.

Master Bed 11x15
Bed 2 11x10
Bed 3 10x10
Dining 10x11
Kitchen 13x10
Living 18x13

Directions: Michigan St west thru IUPUI Campus and across White River West to Tremont turn North drive to address

(RLNE4786566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 North Tremont St have any available units?
714 North Tremont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 North Tremont St have?
Some of 714 North Tremont St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 North Tremont St currently offering any rent specials?
714 North Tremont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 North Tremont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 North Tremont St is pet friendly.
Does 714 North Tremont St offer parking?
No, 714 North Tremont St does not offer parking.
Does 714 North Tremont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 North Tremont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 North Tremont St have a pool?
No, 714 North Tremont St does not have a pool.
Does 714 North Tremont St have accessible units?
No, 714 North Tremont St does not have accessible units.
Does 714 North Tremont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 North Tremont St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College