Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage condo located in Southern Dunes. All appliances included. New vinyl plank flooring throughout main floor. New upstairs flooring installed in mid July 2020. Don't worry about water/sewer, track pick up or lawn care, it's included in monthly rent along with access to neighborhood pool and tennis courts! Must See! Available late July. No Pets