6920 Chrysler Street

It's finally available! This is an end unit Townhome located very close to transportation, supermarkets, and other stores. It offers privacy and tranquility for you and your family. Enjoy the large shared green area right in front of your house, and the green trees behind! You'll be able to walk to almost everything, but you will have a reserved parking space very close to your front door. You have to go see it - This is a great opportunity that will not last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.