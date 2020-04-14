All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 6 2019 at 12:05 PM

6748 Doris Dr.

6748 Doris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6748 Doris Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 BR Ranch in Wayne Twp! - This newly remodeled 2 BR Ranch home is now available. This home is all brick and features nearly 1300 sq/ft of living space. The Kitchen comes complete with all appliances. The Master BR features a sitting room for added space with patio doors leading to the back yard. The full bath is completely new and modern. This home offers two separate Living area's at the East and West end of the home. This move-in ready home has been freshly painted, professionally cleaned and features new natural LVP flooring throughout. All this plus a large fenced in yard, Wayne Twp Schools and our professional Mgmt Service. This home is super cute and a must see!

** Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed**
** Good Credit History, Income and Background Information are required**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4779223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6748 Doris Dr. have any available units?
6748 Doris Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6748 Doris Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6748 Doris Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6748 Doris Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6748 Doris Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6748 Doris Dr. offer parking?
No, 6748 Doris Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6748 Doris Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6748 Doris Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6748 Doris Dr. have a pool?
No, 6748 Doris Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6748 Doris Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6748 Doris Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6748 Doris Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6748 Doris Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6748 Doris Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6748 Doris Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
