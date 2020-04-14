6748 Doris Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 2 BR Ranch in Wayne Twp! - This newly remodeled 2 BR Ranch home is now available. This home is all brick and features nearly 1300 sq/ft of living space. The Kitchen comes complete with all appliances. The Master BR features a sitting room for added space with patio doors leading to the back yard. The full bath is completely new and modern. This home offers two separate Living area's at the East and West end of the home. This move-in ready home has been freshly painted, professionally cleaned and features new natural LVP flooring throughout. All this plus a large fenced in yard, Wayne Twp Schools and our professional Mgmt Service. This home is super cute and a must see!



** Good Credit History, Income and Background Information are required**



No Cats Allowed



