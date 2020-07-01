All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

6731 Hazelhatch Drive

6731 Hazelhatch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6731 Hazelhatch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Crooked Creek

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
6731 Hazelhatch / 3 Bedroom with Loft in Pike Township - Three bedroom 2.5 bathroom with loft all electric home in Pike Township. Formal living room plus family room. Kitchen with nook, pantry and breakfast bar. Master suite has a huge walk in closet, master bathroom has laminate flooring and a linen closet. Hall bath has laminate flooring with linen closet in loft area. This home rents for $1200.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1200.00. If interested please contact Mike at Michael@zuluscape.com or 317.210.1008.

(RLNE5286166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6731 Hazelhatch Drive have any available units?
6731 Hazelhatch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6731 Hazelhatch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6731 Hazelhatch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 Hazelhatch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6731 Hazelhatch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6731 Hazelhatch Drive offer parking?
No, 6731 Hazelhatch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6731 Hazelhatch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 Hazelhatch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 Hazelhatch Drive have a pool?
No, 6731 Hazelhatch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6731 Hazelhatch Drive have accessible units?
No, 6731 Hazelhatch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 Hazelhatch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6731 Hazelhatch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6731 Hazelhatch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6731 Hazelhatch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

