All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6728 Churchman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6728 Churchman Avenue
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:19 PM

6728 Churchman Avenue

6728 Churchman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6728 Churchman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Poplar Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick house has a stunning split floor plan. It features a large front and back yard great for having entertaining! This home is very inviting with a large front porch and flower bed. As soon as you enter the home, you are in the large warm living room with natural light. The formal dining room is adjoined by the kitchen and long hallways to the bedrooms. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher, it leads to the beautiful family room which has a brick accent decorative fireplace and opens to the very large fenced in back yard. Fishing pond is located directly behind the fence! Master bedroom has decorative lights and has a master bath, 2nd bath is down the hall and the other bedrooms are large. Electric 2 car garage. THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WON'T LAST LONG!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 Churchman Avenue have any available units?
6728 Churchman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6728 Churchman Avenue have?
Some of 6728 Churchman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 Churchman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6728 Churchman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 Churchman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6728 Churchman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6728 Churchman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6728 Churchman Avenue offers parking.
Does 6728 Churchman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6728 Churchman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 Churchman Avenue have a pool?
No, 6728 Churchman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6728 Churchman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6728 Churchman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 Churchman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6728 Churchman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College