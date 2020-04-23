All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

6708 Carlsen Avenue

6708 Carlsen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Carlsen Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Half Off 1st Month***6708 Carlsen / 3 bed 1 bath in Wayne Township - ***Half Off 1st Month***Up for rent is a fully renovated 3 bed 1 bathroom ranch, with new windows on a pleasant, quiet street in Wayne township, just walking distance to Ben Davis High School . The large backyard and storage shed are among some of the great amenities this wonderful bungalow has to offer. New vinyl plank hardwood flooring and new paint will make this home feel brand new. Large open fenced in backyard for all your entertaining needs. This home rents for $1149.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1149.00. If interested in a showing please contact Michael @ 317-210-0018.

(RLNE4682994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Carlsen Avenue have any available units?
6708 Carlsen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6708 Carlsen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Carlsen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Carlsen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6708 Carlsen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6708 Carlsen Avenue offer parking?
No, 6708 Carlsen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6708 Carlsen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Carlsen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Carlsen Avenue have a pool?
No, 6708 Carlsen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Carlsen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6708 Carlsen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Carlsen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6708 Carlsen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 Carlsen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6708 Carlsen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
