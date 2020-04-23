6708 Carlsen Avenue

Amenities

***Half Off 1st Month***6708 Carlsen / 3 bed 1 bath in Wayne Township - ***Half Off 1st Month***Up for rent is a fully renovated 3 bed 1 bathroom ranch, with new windows on a pleasant, quiet street in Wayne township, just walking distance to Ben Davis High School . The large backyard and storage shed are among some of the great amenities this wonderful bungalow has to offer. New vinyl plank hardwood flooring and new paint will make this home feel brand new. Large open fenced in backyard for all your entertaining needs. This home rents for $1149.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1149.00. If interested in a showing please contact Michael @ 317-210-0018.



