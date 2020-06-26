6647 Blackthorn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful neighborhood with sidewalks nice park. This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath is a nice home with privacy fenced in back yard tree line fire pit, nice patio. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Dining room, living room hall, 1/2 bath and nice big kitchen main floor. 4 bedrooms upstairs with master suite. Attached garage and storage barn.



Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max,

Pet Insurance required.

Rental Insurance required.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.