Last updated May 10 2019 at 12:05 PM

6647 Blackthorn Drive

6647 Blackthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6647 Blackthorn Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful neighborhood with sidewalks nice park. This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath is a nice home with privacy fenced in back yard tree line fire pit, nice patio. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Dining room, living room hall, 1/2 bath and nice big kitchen main floor. 4 bedrooms upstairs with master suite. Attached garage and storage barn.

Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max,
Pet Insurance required.
Rental Insurance required.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6647 Blackthorn Drive have any available units?
6647 Blackthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6647 Blackthorn Drive have?
Some of 6647 Blackthorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6647 Blackthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6647 Blackthorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6647 Blackthorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6647 Blackthorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6647 Blackthorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6647 Blackthorn Drive offers parking.
Does 6647 Blackthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6647 Blackthorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6647 Blackthorn Drive have a pool?
No, 6647 Blackthorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6647 Blackthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 6647 Blackthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6647 Blackthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6647 Blackthorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
