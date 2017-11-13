6628 North TUXEDO Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath, Ranch oasis. Located in Washington Township in the gorgeous community of Terra Vista East. This home has plenty of character with cathedral ceilings, painted woodwork and laminate floors. Great room offers a wood burning fireplace. Entertain in the privacy of your fenced back yard during the beautiful spring evenings and summer days. Master suite bath features a whirlpool tub to relax after doing yard work. Attached three car garage with ample storage. Ready to Move In.