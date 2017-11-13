All apartments in Indianapolis
6628 North TUXEDO Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

6628 North TUXEDO Lane

6628 North Tuxedo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6628 North Tuxedo Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath, Ranch oasis. Located in Washington Township in the gorgeous community of Terra Vista East. This home has plenty of character with cathedral ceilings, painted woodwork and laminate floors. Great room offers a wood burning fireplace. Entertain in the privacy of your fenced back yard during the beautiful spring evenings and summer days. Master suite bath features a whirlpool tub to relax after doing yard work. Attached three car garage with ample storage. Ready to Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have any available units?
6628 North TUXEDO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have?
Some of 6628 North TUXEDO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 North TUXEDO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6628 North TUXEDO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 North TUXEDO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane offers parking.
Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane has a pool.
Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have accessible units?
No, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane has units with dishwashers.
