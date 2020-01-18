All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6625 SUNNY Lane

6625 Sunny Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6625 Sunny Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Glendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Find yourself at home in the heart of Washington Township in this meticulously maintained all brick 3 bed/2 bath ranch. Upon entering you'll be greeted by graciously sized rooms, rich hardwoods, double sided wood burning fireplace and a large eat-in kitchen. Storage abounds thanks to a full basement that runs the entire length of the home and offers finished family and bonus rooms. A screened porch and private backyard are perfect for fall gatherings and entertaining. Conveniently located near top-rated schools, restaurants, shopping and urban amenities--all of which combine to make this house a great place to call home! 12, 18 or 24 month lease options available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 SUNNY Lane have any available units?
6625 SUNNY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 SUNNY Lane have?
Some of 6625 SUNNY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 SUNNY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6625 SUNNY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 SUNNY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6625 SUNNY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6625 SUNNY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6625 SUNNY Lane offers parking.
Does 6625 SUNNY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 SUNNY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 SUNNY Lane have a pool?
No, 6625 SUNNY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6625 SUNNY Lane have accessible units?
No, 6625 SUNNY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 SUNNY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6625 SUNNY Lane has units with dishwashers.
