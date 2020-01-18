6625 SUNNY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Find yourself at home in the heart of Washington Township in this meticulously maintained all brick 3 bed/2 bath ranch. Upon entering you'll be greeted by graciously sized rooms, rich hardwoods, double sided wood burning fireplace and a large eat-in kitchen. Storage abounds thanks to a full basement that runs the entire length of the home and offers finished family and bonus rooms. A screened porch and private backyard are perfect for fall gatherings and entertaining. Conveniently located near top-rated schools, restaurants, shopping and urban amenities--all of which combine to make this house a great place to call home! 12, 18 or 24 month lease options available.