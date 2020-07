Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bedroom townhouse - ***Now Available***2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome near I-465 and Shadeland Avenue. Hardwood and carpet flooring throughout along with dining room/living room combo area are right off the kitchen. Home features a back patio for cook-outs. Walk in closets. Detached garage. For more information contact Johnathon at 317-210-3225.



Sorry, no section 8



