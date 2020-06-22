Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

6548 Frankenberger Drive Available 05/15/20 6548 Frankenberger/ 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathrooms in Greenwood - Up for rent in a Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home is located in Greenwood, IN. The home offers a large living room as well as a large family room. A large eat in kitchen and a 2 car attached garage are also among the many updated and wonderful features of this home. This AMAZING home rents for $1275.00/per month with matching deposit. Tours will begin i If you are interested in a showing please contact Mike at 317-210-0018 Thanks.



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.



(RLNE3367837)