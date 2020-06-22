All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6548 Frankenberger Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6548 Frankenberger Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

6548 Frankenberger Drive

6548 Frankenberger Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Franklin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6548 Frankenberger Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
6548 Frankenberger Drive Available 05/15/20 6548 Frankenberger/ 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathrooms in Greenwood - Up for rent in a Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home is located in Greenwood, IN. The home offers a large living room as well as a large family room. A large eat in kitchen and a 2 car attached garage are also among the many updated and wonderful features of this home. This AMAZING home rents for $1275.00/per month with matching deposit. Tours will begin i If you are interested in a showing please contact Mike at 317-210-0018 Thanks.

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

(RLNE3367837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6548 Frankenberger Drive have any available units?
6548 Frankenberger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6548 Frankenberger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6548 Frankenberger Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6548 Frankenberger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6548 Frankenberger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6548 Frankenberger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6548 Frankenberger Drive does offer parking.
Does 6548 Frankenberger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6548 Frankenberger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6548 Frankenberger Drive have a pool?
No, 6548 Frankenberger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6548 Frankenberger Drive have accessible units?
No, 6548 Frankenberger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6548 Frankenberger Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6548 Frankenberger Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6548 Frankenberger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6548 Frankenberger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College