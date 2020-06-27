6517 Apple Branch Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Years Special ! Receive a FREE 1 month rent with a move in date by 1/31/20 ! Free month credited on the 2nd full month



This darling 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is completely updated and ready for you! Large open living room, a spacious kitchen with updated appliances and ample counter and cabinet space makes this home exceptional! Be sure to check this one out!



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.