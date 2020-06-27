All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6517 Apple Branch Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6517 Apple Branch Lane
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 PM

6517 Apple Branch Lane

6517 Apple Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6517 Apple Branch Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Galludet

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Years Special ! Receive a FREE 1 month rent with a move in date by 1/31/20 ! Free month credited on the 2nd full month

This darling 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is completely updated and ready for you! Large open living room, a spacious kitchen with updated appliances and ample counter and cabinet space makes this home exceptional! Be sure to check this one out!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6517 Apple Branch Lane have any available units?
6517 Apple Branch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6517 Apple Branch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Apple Branch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Apple Branch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6517 Apple Branch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6517 Apple Branch Lane offer parking?
No, 6517 Apple Branch Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6517 Apple Branch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 Apple Branch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Apple Branch Lane have a pool?
No, 6517 Apple Branch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6517 Apple Branch Lane have accessible units?
No, 6517 Apple Branch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Apple Branch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6517 Apple Branch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6517 Apple Branch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6517 Apple Branch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College