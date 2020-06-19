All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 645 East 58th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
645 East 58th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:54 PM

645 East 58th Street

645 East 58th Street · (317) 576-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

645 East 58th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Lovely Broad Ripple home is off 58th & College minutes to all that Broad Ripple offers: Red Line, Butler University, the Monon Trail, numerous shops and restaurants and more! Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and includes a beautiful kitchen, formal dining room, a gorgeous bathroom with heated floors and lovely hardwood floors throughout. Also enjoy the large fenced-in yard, 2-car garage, washer/dryer, fireplace and an unfinished basement. Pets Negotiable! Homeowner managing home. Move-in Ready!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 East 58th Street have any available units?
645 East 58th Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 East 58th Street have?
Some of 645 East 58th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 East 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
645 East 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 East 58th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 East 58th Street is pet friendly.
Does 645 East 58th Street offer parking?
Yes, 645 East 58th Street does offer parking.
Does 645 East 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 East 58th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 East 58th Street have a pool?
No, 645 East 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 645 East 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 645 East 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 645 East 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 East 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 645 East 58th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity