645 East 58th Street

This Lovely Broad Ripple home is off 58th & College minutes to all that Broad Ripple offers: Red Line, Butler University, the Monon Trail, numerous shops and restaurants and more! Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and includes a beautiful kitchen, formal dining room, a gorgeous bathroom with heated floors and lovely hardwood floors throughout. Also enjoy the large fenced-in yard, 2-car garage, washer/dryer, fireplace and an unfinished basement. Pets Negotiable! Homeowner managing home. Move-in Ready!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.