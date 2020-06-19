645 East 58th Street

Amenities

This Lovely Broad Ripple home is off 58th & College minutes to all that Broad Ripple offers: Red Line, Butler University, the Monon Trail, numerous shops and restaurants and more! Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and includes a beautiful kitchen, formal dining room, a gorgeous bathroom with heated floors and lovely hardwood floors throughout. Also enjoy the large fenced-in yard, 2-car garage, washer/dryer, fireplace and an unfinished basement. Pets Negotiable! Homeowner managing home. Move-in Ready!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.