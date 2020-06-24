All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:56 AM

6423 Watercrest Way

6423 Watercrest Way · No Longer Available
Location

6423 Watercrest Way, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bath tri-level home in Pike Township is now available for immediate move in! This home offers both a living room and separate family room for additional space that all can enjoy. You will also enjoy the kitchen, which features butcher block counters, a farm sink, and comes fully equipped with all of the major kitchen appliances (scheduled to be installed upon move in). This home also has updated vanities and lighting. As a bonus, the home is ideally located on a large corner lot. Dont miss out on this spectacular home so apply today at www.msnrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

