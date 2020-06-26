All apartments in Indianapolis
6421 Longhorn Court

6421 Longhorn Court · No Longer Available
Location

6421 Longhorn Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

3 bed, 2 bath well-kept ranch home in Southern Trails subdivison. Features large vaulted Great Room w/brick fireplace, large tiled Breakfast Nook/Dining Room, open Kitchen, and a very bright and open feel. Updated Master Suite with full Bath and walk-in closet. Beautiful setting on premium waterfront lot & located in cul-de-sac. Fully fenced in backyard with a mini barn for extra storage. Pictures will be updated when final clean is complete.
Available 6/1/19. Please do not disturb current tenants.
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Longhorn Court have any available units?
6421 Longhorn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6421 Longhorn Court have?
Some of 6421 Longhorn Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 Longhorn Court currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Longhorn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Longhorn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6421 Longhorn Court is pet friendly.
Does 6421 Longhorn Court offer parking?
No, 6421 Longhorn Court does not offer parking.
Does 6421 Longhorn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Longhorn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Longhorn Court have a pool?
No, 6421 Longhorn Court does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Longhorn Court have accessible units?
No, 6421 Longhorn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Longhorn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6421 Longhorn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
