6421 Longhorn Court

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed, 2 bath well-kept ranch home in Southern Trails subdivison. Features large vaulted Great Room w/brick fireplace, large tiled Breakfast Nook/Dining Room, open Kitchen, and a very bright and open feel. Updated Master Suite with full Bath and walk-in closet. Beautiful setting on premium waterfront lot & located in cul-de-sac. Fully fenced in backyard with a mini barn for extra storage. Pictures will be updated when final clean is complete.

Available 6/1/19. Please do not disturb current tenants.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.