Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6404 West 14th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6404 West 14th Street

6404 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6404 West 14th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Did you say you're looking for a home with a huge garage? Plenty of backyard space? Has to be unique and feel like home when you walk in?? Take a deep breath... and check out this home! It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Stop by today as this gem will not last long!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 West 14th Street have any available units?
6404 West 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6404 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6404 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6404 West 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6404 West 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6404 West 14th Street does offer parking.
Does 6404 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 6404 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6404 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 6404 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6404 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6404 West 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6404 West 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
