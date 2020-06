Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bed 1.5 bath home located in Pike Country Air neighborhood. Must see. Home can be viewed at anytime just register through rently.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.