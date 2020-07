Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully maintained and immaculate home with wonderful updates in sought after Meridian Hills area. Kitchen features slide-in Kitchen Aid Gas Range/Oven and Bosch dishwasher with large eat-in kitchen area overlooking the deck and private backyard. Plus 2.5 bathrooms with tiled floors, the half bath easily accessible off the laundry room, and pantry adjacent to the kitchen. A wonderful home in a wonderful neighborhood close to all the private schools.