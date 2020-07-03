630 East Saint Clair E Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Unique rental opportunity one block off of Mass Ave. Live in the ideal center point of Indy and bask in all that Mass Ave has to offer. Single Family home features 3BD/2.5BA completely updated and beautiful. Open floor plan with full kitchen remodel, stainless appliances, washer/dryer included. Beautiful hardwood floors on main, all seasons room overlooking private fenced yard. Finished basement with family room, exercise & additional bonus room. Three bedrooms up including vaulted ceiling master bedroom/private bath with his/her vanities, tiled shower, walk-in closet. 2-car att. garage, exterior patio, great corner lot. Downtown living at its BEST!!!