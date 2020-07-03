All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 30 2019 at 11:46 PM

630 East Saint Clair E Street

630 East Saint Clair Street · No Longer Available
Location

630 East Saint Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Unique rental opportunity one block off of Mass Ave. Live in the ideal center point of Indy and bask in all that Mass Ave has to offer. Single Family home features 3BD/2.5BA completely updated and beautiful. Open floor plan with full kitchen remodel, stainless appliances, washer/dryer included. Beautiful hardwood floors on main, all seasons room overlooking private fenced yard. Finished basement with family room, exercise & additional bonus room. Three bedrooms up including vaulted ceiling master bedroom/private bath with his/her vanities, tiled shower, walk-in closet. 2-car att. garage, exterior patio, great corner lot. Downtown living at its BEST!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 East Saint Clair E Street have any available units?
630 East Saint Clair E Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 East Saint Clair E Street have?
Some of 630 East Saint Clair E Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 East Saint Clair E Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 East Saint Clair E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 East Saint Clair E Street pet-friendly?
No, 630 East Saint Clair E Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 630 East Saint Clair E Street offer parking?
Yes, 630 East Saint Clair E Street offers parking.
Does 630 East Saint Clair E Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 East Saint Clair E Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 East Saint Clair E Street have a pool?
No, 630 East Saint Clair E Street does not have a pool.
Does 630 East Saint Clair E Street have accessible units?
No, 630 East Saint Clair E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 630 East Saint Clair E Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 East Saint Clair E Street has units with dishwashers.

