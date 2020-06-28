All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

625 N Rural St

625 North Rural Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 North Rural Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Rural & E Michigan

Duplex home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

**Newly updated 3 bed 2 bath townhome ready for you! ~1400sq/ft plus private dry basement and parking space!

Opened up family room and huge kitchen space with new luxury vinyl plank throughout. Large room sizes and fresh paint.

All new carpet throughout upstairs and new parking pad in the back. No more dirt and grime! Clean/dry basement will help with your storage. Pets ok! Call this place your own before itï¿½??s gone. **

Other Features include: Dining Room, hardwood floors, washer/Dryer hook up, eat in Kitchen, front porch, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 N Rural St have any available units?
625 N Rural St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 N Rural St have?
Some of 625 N Rural St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 N Rural St currently offering any rent specials?
625 N Rural St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 N Rural St pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 N Rural St is pet friendly.
Does 625 N Rural St offer parking?
Yes, 625 N Rural St offers parking.
Does 625 N Rural St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 N Rural St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 N Rural St have a pool?
No, 625 N Rural St does not have a pool.
Does 625 N Rural St have accessible units?
No, 625 N Rural St does not have accessible units.
Does 625 N Rural St have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 N Rural St does not have units with dishwashers.
