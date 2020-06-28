625 N Rural St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Rural & E Michigan
Duplex home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
**Newly updated 3 bed 2 bath townhome ready for you! ~1400sq/ft plus private dry basement and parking space!
Opened up family room and huge kitchen space with new luxury vinyl plank throughout. Large room sizes and fresh paint.
All new carpet throughout upstairs and new parking pad in the back. No more dirt and grime! Clean/dry basement will help with your storage. Pets ok! Call this place your own before itï¿½??s gone. **
Other Features include: Dining Room, hardwood floors, washer/Dryer hook up, eat in Kitchen, front porch, unfinished basement
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - NO