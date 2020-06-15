6231 Amber Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool

1500 sq foot condo for rent in Amberley Crossing. Conveniently located by Southport & I65. Community has pool, 24 hour fitness center, and clubhouse. No garage, but condo does own a designated parking spot numbered for convenience.

Secured main entry for extra safety. 2nd floor condo with balcony with western exposure. Total electric, tenant responsible for electric. Landlord covers water, sewer, trash. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020. 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, private den that has been used as bedroom in the past but no closet. Kitchen appliances included in rental.