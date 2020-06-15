All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6231 Amber Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6231 Amber Creek Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:55 AM

6231 Amber Creek Lane

6231 Amber Creek Lane · (317) 844-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6231 Amber Creek Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
1500 sq foot condo for rent in Amberley Crossing. Conveniently located by Southport & I65. Community has pool, 24 hour fitness center, and clubhouse. No garage, but condo does own a designated parking spot numbered for convenience.
Secured main entry for extra safety. 2nd floor condo with balcony with western exposure. Total electric, tenant responsible for electric. Landlord covers water, sewer, trash. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020. 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, private den that has been used as bedroom in the past but no closet. Kitchen appliances included in rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6231 Amber Creek Lane have any available units?
6231 Amber Creek Lane has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6231 Amber Creek Lane have?
Some of 6231 Amber Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6231 Amber Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6231 Amber Creek Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6231 Amber Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6231 Amber Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6231 Amber Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6231 Amber Creek Lane does offer parking.
Does 6231 Amber Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6231 Amber Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6231 Amber Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6231 Amber Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 6231 Amber Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 6231 Amber Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6231 Amber Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6231 Amber Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6231 Amber Creek Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity