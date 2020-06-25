6227 Epperson Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch style brick front home located in Decatur Township just moments away from Southwestway Regional Park, the airport and interstates! This cozy home features living room with huge windows facing the front covered porch and yard with stunning mature trees and nice landscaping. A good size kitchen with ample cabinet space, double stainless sink with all appliances included opens to the family room with lovely French doors to your wooden deck and huge fully fenced back yard! At the entry to your kitchen is the access to the laundry and utility room which will house a full size washer and dryer, with access to the half bathroom and door directly to the back yard on the other as well as entrance to the kitchen. Master bedroom with 2 separate closets offers private entry to the half bathroom, as well as the laundry/utility room. Coat closet and linen closet in the hallway. The additional 2 smaller bedrooms with plenty of closet space share the full tub/shower combo bathroom and have nice views of the front yard. Beautiful new stone tiled flooring in the entryway, kitchen, and bathrooms. Enjoy great times with family and friends throughout the seasons relaxing on the deck or playing in the huge totally fenced backyard with mature trees and a large workshop size utility and storage shed. Attached two car garage with remote openers and keyless entry with entrance to the kitchen. Less than 25 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the City has to Offer!



All Electric Home.



Decatur Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS AS THE FAMILY IS CONTINUING TO ENJOY THEIR HOME UNTIL THEIR DEPARTURE. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR SENSITIVITY AND CONSIDERATION.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

