Last updated April 30 2019 at 4:04 PM

6227 Epperson Drive

6227 Epperson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6227 Epperson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch style brick front home located in Decatur Township just moments away from Southwestway Regional Park, the airport and interstates! This cozy home features living room with huge windows facing the front covered porch and yard with stunning mature trees and nice landscaping. A good size kitchen with ample cabinet space, double stainless sink with all appliances included opens to the family room with lovely French doors to your wooden deck and huge fully fenced back yard! At the entry to your kitchen is the access to the laundry and utility room which will house a full size washer and dryer, with access to the half bathroom and door directly to the back yard on the other as well as entrance to the kitchen. Master bedroom with 2 separate closets offers private entry to the half bathroom, as well as the laundry/utility room. Coat closet and linen closet in the hallway. The additional 2 smaller bedrooms with plenty of closet space share the full tub/shower combo bathroom and have nice views of the front yard. Beautiful new stone tiled flooring in the entryway, kitchen, and bathrooms. Enjoy great times with family and friends throughout the seasons relaxing on the deck or playing in the huge totally fenced backyard with mature trees and a large workshop size utility and storage shed. Attached two car garage with remote openers and keyless entry with entrance to the kitchen. Less than 25 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the City has to Offer!

All Electric Home.

Decatur Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS AS THE FAMILY IS CONTINUING TO ENJOY THEIR HOME UNTIL THEIR DEPARTURE. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR SENSITIVITY AND CONSIDERATION.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6227 Epperson Drive have any available units?
6227 Epperson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6227 Epperson Drive have?
Some of 6227 Epperson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6227 Epperson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6227 Epperson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6227 Epperson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6227 Epperson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6227 Epperson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6227 Epperson Drive offers parking.
Does 6227 Epperson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6227 Epperson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6227 Epperson Drive have a pool?
No, 6227 Epperson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6227 Epperson Drive have accessible units?
No, 6227 Epperson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6227 Epperson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6227 Epperson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
