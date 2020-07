Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is move in ready! Open floor plan with lots of updates! Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Freshly painted with neutral paint and white trim Large eat in kitchen includes updated cabinets with hardware and brand new stove and refrigerator. Blinds provided. Large laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookup. Off street parking available. Large yard. Pet friendly. Schedule your tour today!