6226 Eastridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super Nice, Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Red Brick and Stone Ranch Style Home with Living Room boasting a Large Double Front Window allowing Lots of Beautiful Natural Light to Stream In. Freshly Painted in Lovely Neutral Tones Throughout. Eat-in Kitchen includes the Electric Range Oven, Refrigerator, and has a Double Stainless Sink and Good Cabinetry. There is a Separate Laundry/Utility Room right off the Kitchen with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up. The Bedrooms are Good Sized, both with Ceiling Fans, and share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, which has Great Tiling, Upgraded Lighting, and a Pedestal Sink. This Home has a Separate Door into the Kitchen and Hallway from the Side yard area, which has a space for a garden, as well as privacy provided from the trees and shrubbery. Driveway Parking for 2 Cars. Just 15 minutes to Downtown Indy to Enjoy All the City has to Offer!



All Electric Home.



Indianapolis Public Schools.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.