Last updated September 17 2019

6226 Eastridge Drive

6226 Eastridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6226 Eastridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Nice, Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Red Brick and Stone Ranch Style Home with Living Room boasting a Large Double Front Window allowing Lots of Beautiful Natural Light to Stream In. Freshly Painted in Lovely Neutral Tones Throughout. Eat-in Kitchen includes the Electric Range Oven, Refrigerator, and has a Double Stainless Sink and Good Cabinetry. There is a Separate Laundry/Utility Room right off the Kitchen with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up. The Bedrooms are Good Sized, both with Ceiling Fans, and share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, which has Great Tiling, Upgraded Lighting, and a Pedestal Sink. This Home has a Separate Door into the Kitchen and Hallway from the Side yard area, which has a space for a garden, as well as privacy provided from the trees and shrubbery. Driveway Parking for 2 Cars. Just 15 minutes to Downtown Indy to Enjoy All the City has to Offer!

All Electric Home.

Indianapolis Public Schools.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 Eastridge Drive have any available units?
6226 Eastridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6226 Eastridge Drive have?
Some of 6226 Eastridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 Eastridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6226 Eastridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 Eastridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6226 Eastridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6226 Eastridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6226 Eastridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6226 Eastridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 Eastridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 Eastridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6226 Eastridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6226 Eastridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6226 Eastridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 Eastridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 Eastridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
