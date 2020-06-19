6215 N. Indianola Av.

Amenities

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -

BROAD RIPPLE: N College Av & Broad Ripple Av

Beautiful single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, and basement .



Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up, hardwood floors, ceiling fans

Exterior Features Include: One-car detached garage, fenced in backyard, deck, screen doors



Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven and Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer

Central Air: Yes



Lease Terms:

12 month lease required

Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.



Utilities:

Utility Information: Water Heater-Gas, Furnace-Gas, Stove-Gas, Dryer-Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com



