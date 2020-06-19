All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6215 N. Indianola Av..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6215 N. Indianola Av.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:53 AM

6215 N. Indianola Av.

6215 Indianola Ave · (317) 316-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6215 Indianola Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6215 N. Indianola Av. · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
BROAD RIPPLE: N College Av & Broad Ripple Av
Beautiful single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, and basement .

Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up, hardwood floors, ceiling fans
Exterior Features Include: One-car detached garage, fenced in backyard, deck, screen doors

Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven and Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer
Central Air: Yes

Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.

Utilities:
Utility Information: Water Heater-Gas, Furnace-Gas, Stove-Gas, Dryer-Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE3996910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 N. Indianola Av. have any available units?
6215 N. Indianola Av. has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 N. Indianola Av. have?
Some of 6215 N. Indianola Av.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 N. Indianola Av. currently offering any rent specials?
6215 N. Indianola Av. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 N. Indianola Av. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 N. Indianola Av. is pet friendly.
Does 6215 N. Indianola Av. offer parking?
Yes, 6215 N. Indianola Av. does offer parking.
Does 6215 N. Indianola Av. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6215 N. Indianola Av. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 N. Indianola Av. have a pool?
No, 6215 N. Indianola Av. does not have a pool.
Does 6215 N. Indianola Av. have accessible units?
No, 6215 N. Indianola Av. does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 N. Indianola Av. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 N. Indianola Av. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6215 N. Indianola Av.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity