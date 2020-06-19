6215 N. Indianola Av.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
BROAD RIPPLE: N College Av & Broad Ripple Av
Beautiful single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, and basement .
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up, hardwood floors, ceiling fans
Exterior Features Include: One-car detached garage, fenced in backyard, deck, screen doors
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven and Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer
Central Air: Yes
Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.
Utilities:
Utility Information: Water Heater-Gas, Furnace-Gas, Stove-Gas, Dryer-Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
(RLNE3996910)