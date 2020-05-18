6156 Churchman Way

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Franklin Township off Arlington and Churchman and is within minutes to the interstate, local schools and grocery stores. This property features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and skylights, spacious eat-in kitchen, ceramic tile floors, oversized 2-car attached garage and laundry hook-ups. Large master bedroom includes a private bath and walk-in closet. Take advantage of the large fenced rear yard overlooking a wooded area. Pets Negotiable! Owner Will Be Managing Home. Move-In Ready!

Contact us to schedule a showing.