Indianapolis, IN
6156 Churchman Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:50 PM

6156 Churchman Way

6156 Churchman Way · No Longer Available
Location

6156 Churchman Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Poplar Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Franklin Township off Arlington and Churchman and is within minutes to the interstate, local schools and grocery stores. This property features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and skylights, spacious eat-in kitchen, ceramic tile floors, oversized 2-car attached garage and laundry hook-ups. Large master bedroom includes a private bath and walk-in closet. Take advantage of the large fenced rear yard overlooking a wooded area. Pets Negotiable! Owner Will Be Managing Home. Move-In Ready!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6156 Churchman Way have any available units?
6156 Churchman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6156 Churchman Way have?
Some of 6156 Churchman Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6156 Churchman Way currently offering any rent specials?
6156 Churchman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6156 Churchman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6156 Churchman Way is pet friendly.
Does 6156 Churchman Way offer parking?
Yes, 6156 Churchman Way offers parking.
Does 6156 Churchman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6156 Churchman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6156 Churchman Way have a pool?
No, 6156 Churchman Way does not have a pool.
Does 6156 Churchman Way have accessible units?
No, 6156 Churchman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6156 Churchman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6156 Churchman Way does not have units with dishwashers.

