Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



If you want Broad Ripple, here it is. Charming Spanish-Style Bungalow just steps from Broad Ripple Village and the Monon Trail. This artistic house features a large, updated kitchen with built-in appliances, granite counters and tile floors. Property includes a basement, screened-in front porch and a fireplace. A Must See! Pets Negotiable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.