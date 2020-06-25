615 E 11th Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom Townhome in Chatham Arch - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in historic Chatham Arch was recently built in 2015. Modern design includes an open floor plan - spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large island with Quartz countertops is open to the family room; 9' ceilings; master suite has a walk-in closet, double sinks and frameless glass shower; 2nd floor balcony; and 2 car attached garage. Fantastic location in downtown Indianapolis - walk to the shops and restaurants on Mass Ave! Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). Washer/dryer included. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE3508899)