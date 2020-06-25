All apartments in Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
615 E 11th Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

615 E 11th Street

615 E 11th St · No Longer Available
Location

615 E 11th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Townhome in Chatham Arch - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in historic Chatham Arch was recently built in 2015. Modern design includes an open floor plan - spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large island with Quartz countertops is open to the family room; 9' ceilings; master suite has a walk-in closet, double sinks and frameless glass shower; 2nd floor balcony; and 2 car attached garage. Fantastic location in downtown Indianapolis - walk to the shops and restaurants on Mass Ave! Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). Washer/dryer included. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3508899)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 615 E 11th Street have any available units?
615 E 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 E 11th Street have?
Some of 615 E 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 E 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 E 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 E 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 E 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 615 E 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 615 E 11th Street offers parking.
Does 615 E 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 E 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 E 11th Street have a pool?
No, 615 E 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 E 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 615 E 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 E 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 E 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
