6144 Nimitz Dr.
6144 Nimitz Dr
6144 Nimitz Dr

6144 Nimitz Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6144 Nimitz Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6cade302b
You have to check out this amazing 2 bedroom and 1 full bathroom duplex that has been recently renovated and is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with a living room with gorgeous tile floorings and fresh paint. The fresh paint and new flooring continues into the hallway, kitchen and bath and gives the home a clean and open floor plan feeling. The kitchen is stocked with a stove and fridge and offers nice white cabinets and an eat-in area.. Extra storage available in several built-in storage areas. The bedrooms have beautiful plank hardwood floors and updated fixtures. The bathroom is amazing with a tile tub, updated toilet, vanity and fixtures. Blinds provided throughout. Washer and dryer hookups.

Security deposit = $555

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities - Gas, Electricity, Water and Sewer. Owner pay for lawn care

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6144 Nimitz Dr have any available units?
6144 Nimitz Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6144 Nimitz Dr have?
Some of 6144 Nimitz Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6144 Nimitz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6144 Nimitz Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6144 Nimitz Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6144 Nimitz Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6144 Nimitz Dr offer parking?
No, 6144 Nimitz Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6144 Nimitz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6144 Nimitz Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6144 Nimitz Dr have a pool?
No, 6144 Nimitz Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6144 Nimitz Dr have accessible units?
No, 6144 Nimitz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6144 Nimitz Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6144 Nimitz Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

