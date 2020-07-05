6130 E 43rd Pl

Amenities

Pending Application!!



Come see this exceptional 3 bedroom, 2 baths ranch with almost 2000sqft on a desirable quiet street. This home offers a blend of both new and original features. You'll love the hardwood floors, vintage lights and large windows that provide tons of natural lighting. Breakfast nook with a nice view of bird feeders. The layout of the home provides maximum privacy of the master bedroom and bathroom from other bedrooms and family room. This cozy home is move-in ready for your holiday gatherings!



