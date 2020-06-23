Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6117 E. 25th Street
Last updated April 16 2019 at 10:43 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6117 E. 25th Street
6117 East 25th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6117 East 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
EAST/WARREN TWP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage
Very nice 3 bedroom ranch style home in Warren Twp area. Great backyard! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6117 E. 25th Street have any available units?
6117 E. 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6117 E. 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6117 E. 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 E. 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6117 E. 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6117 E. 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6117 E. 25th Street offers parking.
Does 6117 E. 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 E. 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 E. 25th Street have a pool?
No, 6117 E. 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6117 E. 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 6117 E. 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 E. 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6117 E. 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6117 E. 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6117 E. 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
