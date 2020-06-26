All apartments in Indianapolis
6111 Dry Den Court

6111 Dry Den Court · No Longer Available
Location

6111 Dry Den Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 8/15/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 Dry Den Court have any available units?
6111 Dry Den Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6111 Dry Den Court currently offering any rent specials?
6111 Dry Den Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 Dry Den Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6111 Dry Den Court is pet friendly.
Does 6111 Dry Den Court offer parking?
Yes, 6111 Dry Den Court offers parking.
Does 6111 Dry Den Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 Dry Den Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 Dry Den Court have a pool?
Yes, 6111 Dry Den Court has a pool.
Does 6111 Dry Den Court have accessible units?
No, 6111 Dry Den Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 Dry Den Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6111 Dry Den Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6111 Dry Den Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6111 Dry Den Court does not have units with air conditioning.
