6108 Broadway Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

INCLUDES LAWN CARE! A short walk to Broad Ripple, 2 blocks from the Canal Path, 4 blocks to the Monon Trail. Just steps north of Broadway Park with tennis courts. Very nice home with gleaming hardwood floors and an updated bath. Formal Living Room, Dining Room. 3 Bedrooms. Appliances include Refrigerator, gas range, portable dishwasher, washer, dryer. AT&T U-verse and Brighthouse cable. Bonus Room is a storage room accessed from the rear of the house. The side yard is fenced - pet friendly. New Roof September 2018. No garage. Possession 1st of June.