Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

6108 Broadway Street

6108 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

6108 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
INCLUDES LAWN CARE! A short walk to Broad Ripple, 2 blocks from the Canal Path, 4 blocks to the Monon Trail. Just steps north of Broadway Park with tennis courts. Very nice home with gleaming hardwood floors and an updated bath. Formal Living Room, Dining Room. 3 Bedrooms. Appliances include Refrigerator, gas range, portable dishwasher, washer, dryer. AT&T U-verse and Brighthouse cable. Bonus Room is a storage room accessed from the rear of the house. The side yard is fenced - pet friendly. New Roof September 2018. No garage. Possession 1st of June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Broadway Street have any available units?
6108 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6108 Broadway Street have?
Some of 6108 Broadway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 6108 Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 6108 Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 6108 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6108 Broadway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 6108 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 6108 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 6108 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 Broadway Street has units with dishwashers.
