Indianapolis, IN
6107 Powell Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6107 Powell Drive

6107 Powell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6107 Powell Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Apply for this property by 12/1/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This home is located at 6107 Powell Drive Indianapolis, IN 46221. It is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. It is approximately 1,100 square. This home was built in 1965, it has a 1 car attached car garage great for avoiding digging your car out of the snow! This home is located in the Decatur township.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 Powell Drive have any available units?
6107 Powell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6107 Powell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6107 Powell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 Powell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6107 Powell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6107 Powell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6107 Powell Drive does offer parking.
Does 6107 Powell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 Powell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 Powell Drive have a pool?
No, 6107 Powell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6107 Powell Drive have accessible units?
No, 6107 Powell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 Powell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6107 Powell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6107 Powell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6107 Powell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
