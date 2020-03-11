Amenities

HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Apply for this property by 12/1/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.



Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This home is located at 6107 Powell Drive Indianapolis, IN 46221. It is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. It is approximately 1,100 square. This home was built in 1965, it has a 1 car attached car garage great for avoiding digging your car out of the snow! This home is located in the Decatur township.



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.