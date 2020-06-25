6069 Morning Dove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This Tri-Level property is located in Pike Township off 62nd & Georgetown providing easy access to local schools, interstates and Eagle Creek Park. Home includes a spacious living room on the main level and separate family room with wood-burning fireplace on the lower level, open kitchen with custom bench seating and breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom offers a private bath and walk-in closet. Backyard includes a private patio. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

