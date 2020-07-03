6058 King Lear Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse hot tub

This beautiful house is the perfect place for you to call “home, sweet, home”! Boasting plenty of updates and tons of space to move in and spread out, you won’t find a better deal! Between the living room, family room, and dining room, there’s plenty of space for hosting company, giving mingling guests plenty of room to move around without feeling cramped. If you aren’t a fan of entertaining, the family room boasts a beautiful fireplace, perfect for snuggling up with you favorite book or show on a quiet night in. Whether you are a beginning cook or an experienced chef, you’ll love cooking delicious meals in this bright kitchen, with ample cabinet storage, a center island with barstool seating, and all appliances included! The hardwood laminate is so easy to clean-up so you don’t have to stress out when those kitchen mishaps occur! The master suite is complete with soaring vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet, plus the ultimate spa getaway in the comfort of your own home with the large en suite full bath! In the spring and summer, take to the backyard to lounge on the deck or soak up the sun in your large yard! Call to find out how soon you can see this great home in person!