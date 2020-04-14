All apartments in Indianapolis
6035 Ralston Avenue

Location

6035 Ralston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath Broad Ripple bungalow two blocks from Broad Ripple Park. Hardwood floors throughout main level, electronic locks, built-in corner cabinet in dining area. Includes all kitchen appliances including full-sized dishwasher. Dry basement has second living area, 3rd bedroom with large egress and big closet. The storage area has 9 more feet of closets and plenty of room for storage. Second full bath/laundry room off the living space. Includes washer/dryer, and water softener. Back yard is fully fenced, plus has place for additional off street parking next to the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 Ralston Avenue have any available units?
6035 Ralston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6035 Ralston Avenue have?
Some of 6035 Ralston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6035 Ralston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6035 Ralston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 Ralston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6035 Ralston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6035 Ralston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6035 Ralston Avenue offers parking.
Does 6035 Ralston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6035 Ralston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 Ralston Avenue have a pool?
No, 6035 Ralston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6035 Ralston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6035 Ralston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 Ralston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6035 Ralston Avenue has units with dishwashers.

