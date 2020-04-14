6035 Ralston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath Broad Ripple bungalow two blocks from Broad Ripple Park. Hardwood floors throughout main level, electronic locks, built-in corner cabinet in dining area. Includes all kitchen appliances including full-sized dishwasher. Dry basement has second living area, 3rd bedroom with large egress and big closet. The storage area has 9 more feet of closets and plenty of room for storage. Second full bath/laundry room off the living space. Includes washer/dryer, and water softener. Back yard is fully fenced, plus has place for additional off street parking next to the garage.