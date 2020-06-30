6010 Rocky River Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221 Valley Mills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great family ranch home in River Run of Decatur Township. Open floor plan with split three bedroom design and two full baths. Large eat-in kitchen with all the appliances. Patio doors open to large deck with fully fenced rear yard with mature trees and storage shed. Enjoy the fin play park located up the block.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6010 Rocky River Drive have any available units?
6010 Rocky River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.