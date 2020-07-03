All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 3 2020

6007 Polonius Lane

6007 Polonius Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6007 Polonius Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in the popular Liberty Creek subdivision off 56th & Lafayette Rd close to shopping, restaurants, highway access and Eagle Creek Park. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms with an attached 2-car garage, a large living room, laminate floors, fresh paint, fully functional kitchen and fenced-in backyard. Enjoy the neighborhood pool. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 Polonius Lane have any available units?
6007 Polonius Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6007 Polonius Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6007 Polonius Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 Polonius Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6007 Polonius Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6007 Polonius Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6007 Polonius Lane offers parking.
Does 6007 Polonius Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 Polonius Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 Polonius Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6007 Polonius Lane has a pool.
Does 6007 Polonius Lane have accessible units?
No, 6007 Polonius Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 Polonius Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 Polonius Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 Polonius Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6007 Polonius Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

