6007 Polonius Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in the popular Liberty Creek subdivision off 56th & Lafayette Rd close to shopping, restaurants, highway access and Eagle Creek Park. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms with an attached 2-car garage, a large living room, laminate floors, fresh paint, fully functional kitchen and fenced-in backyard. Enjoy the neighborhood pool. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



