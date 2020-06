Amenities

Lovely limestone ranch with finished basement. Totally renovated home with all appliances included. Three bedrooms upstairs with family room and living room including a wood burning fireplace. Total of 2 full bathrooms. Granite throughout. New appliances and light fixtures. Nice quiet street with plenty of room between homes. The lot is .67 of an acre for lots of outdoor family fun. The two car garage is nice sized with shelving. Fresh paint, new carpet, and new landscaping.