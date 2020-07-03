Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5944 Gateway Dr.
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5944 Gateway Dr.
5944 Gateway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5944 Gateway Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
NORTH WEST/PIKE TWP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms
Beautiful Home with hardwood floors and fresh paint!! Unfinished basement. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5944 Gateway Dr. have any available units?
5944 Gateway Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5944 Gateway Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5944 Gateway Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5944 Gateway Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5944 Gateway Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5944 Gateway Dr. offer parking?
No, 5944 Gateway Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5944 Gateway Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5944 Gateway Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5944 Gateway Dr. have a pool?
No, 5944 Gateway Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5944 Gateway Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5944 Gateway Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5944 Gateway Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5944 Gateway Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5944 Gateway Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5944 Gateway Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
