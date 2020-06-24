All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5903 West Morris Street

Location

5903 West Morris Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
This updated and modern 2 bedroom and 1 bath home is move in ready. Cute and comfy with a great location you will love it here. There are lots of updated to make it feel warm and cozy so make sure you don't miss out on this great deal. It can be yours today. Refrigerator and stove will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 West Morris Street have any available units?
5903 West Morris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5903 West Morris Street have?
Some of 5903 West Morris Street's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 West Morris Street currently offering any rent specials?
5903 West Morris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 West Morris Street pet-friendly?
No, 5903 West Morris Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5903 West Morris Street offer parking?
No, 5903 West Morris Street does not offer parking.
Does 5903 West Morris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 West Morris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 West Morris Street have a pool?
No, 5903 West Morris Street does not have a pool.
Does 5903 West Morris Street have accessible units?
No, 5903 West Morris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 West Morris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5903 West Morris Street does not have units with dishwashers.
