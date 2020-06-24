5903 West Morris Street

Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

This updated and modern 2 bedroom and 1 bath home is move in ready. Cute and comfy with a great location you will love it here. There are lots of updated to make it feel warm and cozy so make sure you don't miss out on this great deal. It can be yours today. Refrigerator and stove will be placed at the time of rental.