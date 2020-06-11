All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5865 North Central Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

5865 North Central Avenue

5865 Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5865 Central Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful newly constructed home for lease in historic Meridian Kessler! Construction nearing completion; availability planned for a tenant move-in as early as October 1st. Home has all of the upgrades you desire in a custom built home: large open kitchen, huge island, quartz counter tops, stunning fireplace facade in adjacent family room, 4 bedrooms with a main floor master, 3.5 baths, private office, laundry room near kitchen, lockers/mudroom, fully finished basement, and 2-car attached garage. Nestled among large trees, within walking distance to great area schools, restaurants, and parks - this home is perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5865 North Central Avenue have any available units?
5865 North Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5865 North Central Avenue have?
Some of 5865 North Central Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5865 North Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5865 North Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5865 North Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5865 North Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5865 North Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5865 North Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 5865 North Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5865 North Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5865 North Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 5865 North Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5865 North Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5865 North Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5865 North Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5865 North Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
