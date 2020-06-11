5865 North Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Beautiful newly constructed home for lease in historic Meridian Kessler! Construction nearing completion; availability planned for a tenant move-in as early as October 1st. Home has all of the upgrades you desire in a custom built home: large open kitchen, huge island, quartz counter tops, stunning fireplace facade in adjacent family room, 4 bedrooms with a main floor master, 3.5 baths, private office, laundry room near kitchen, lockers/mudroom, fully finished basement, and 2-car attached garage. Nestled among large trees, within walking distance to great area schools, restaurants, and parks - this home is perfect!