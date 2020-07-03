5840 Susan Drive East

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Don't miss this charming 3 Bedroom Beauty. Lots updates with the original feel. Spacious family room with beautiful bay windows over looking large well maintained yard with mature trees. Large bedrooms with built in shelves with hardwood floors in every room. Large back yard perfect for pets or barbecues. Washer and Dryer. Attached Garage. Pet Friendly. $65.00 application fee per adult. This home wont last long. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 12/11/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.