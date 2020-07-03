All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:48 PM

5840 Susan Drive East

5840 Susan Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

5840 Susan Drive East, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Allisonville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Don't miss this charming 3 Bedroom Beauty. Lots updates with the original feel. Spacious family room with beautiful bay windows over looking large well maintained yard with mature trees. Large bedrooms with built in shelves with hardwood floors in every room. Large back yard perfect for pets or barbecues. Washer and Dryer. Attached Garage. Pet Friendly. $65.00 application fee per adult. This home wont last long. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 12/11/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 Susan Drive East have any available units?
5840 Susan Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5840 Susan Drive East have?
Some of 5840 Susan Drive East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 Susan Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
5840 Susan Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 Susan Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 5840 Susan Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 5840 Susan Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 5840 Susan Drive East offers parking.
Does 5840 Susan Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5840 Susan Drive East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 Susan Drive East have a pool?
No, 5840 Susan Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 5840 Susan Drive East have accessible units?
No, 5840 Susan Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 Susan Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 5840 Susan Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.

