Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5832 Sunwood Dr

5832 Sunwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Sunwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For under $1,000 a month, this charming single family house will satisfy all of your real estate desires! The kitchen has ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and an eat-in kitchen that will lead you directly to the huge deck and private, fenced-in backyard with an enclosed porch perfect to relax after a hectic day of work. The plush carpet in the living area and clean white walls will become a clean slate for design purposes so all of your furniture will blend right in. Close to the local high school, highways, and many restaurants means you will be able to spend less time driving and more time living. Call Marketplace Homes today to make this house your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 Sunwood Dr have any available units?
5832 Sunwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5832 Sunwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5832 Sunwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 Sunwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5832 Sunwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5832 Sunwood Dr offer parking?
No, 5832 Sunwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5832 Sunwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 Sunwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 Sunwood Dr have a pool?
No, 5832 Sunwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5832 Sunwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5832 Sunwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 Sunwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5832 Sunwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5832 Sunwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5832 Sunwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
