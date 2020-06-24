5832 Sunwood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For under $1,000 a month, this charming single family house will satisfy all of your real estate desires! The kitchen has ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and an eat-in kitchen that will lead you directly to the huge deck and private, fenced-in backyard with an enclosed porch perfect to relax after a hectic day of work. The plush carpet in the living area and clean white walls will become a clean slate for design purposes so all of your furniture will blend right in. Close to the local high school, highways, and many restaurants means you will be able to spend less time driving and more time living. Call Marketplace Homes today to make this house your new home!